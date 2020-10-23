Brock Lesnar Has Been Added To EA Sports UFC 4

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE star Brock Lesnar has been added to the roster of EA Sports UFC 4 today.



Brock Lesnar left WWE a few months ago as his contract with the professional wrestling company expired. With his addition to EA Sports UFC 4, this could be a sign he’s taking up MMA again.



Brock Lesnar is not the only person added to the game today. Other fighters being added to the roster are Jennifer Maia and Askar Askarov. It has also been revealed that the game is free to play on PS4 and Xbox One this weekend.



Aside from that, a new update has also been announced for the game. The patch notes were revealed on the official website. You can read about all the details posted down below.

Full Patch Notes 4.00

Major Updates:

Added 2 new fighters Askar Askarov and Jennifer Maia

Added Premium fighter Brock Lesnar in the store. Get him free from Oct 22nd, 2020 – Oct 29th, 2020.

Added new items to Create a Fighter which include new hairstyles and clothing items. Head Accessories: Werewolf, Zombie, Skeleton, Mummy, Clown, Jack-o’-lantern and more! New Tops Geo: Werewolf, Zombie, and Onesies (Clown/Mechanic) New Bottom Geo: Werewolf & Zombie. New Top Textures: Animated Shirts featuring various halloween inspired themes. Hairstyles for CAF



All venues are now available in Online Invite, Tournament, and Event Modes.

Added Judges Scores to Fight Stats screen

Gameplay Updates

Ground Striking, Transition & Submission Animation Improvements Mounted Triangle Mount Armbar Start Animation Side Control Kimura vs Hip Out Mount to Side Control Success Animation Mount Underhook to Side Control Start Mount Pull-Down Animation Back Side UP Sub Get Up Denial Sub Get UP Start from Back Side Start Bad Animation cleaned up in half guard flurry vs Block –

Ground – Fixed an issue where camera would stop tracking fighters in ground game

Striking – Lead Spinning Kick Animation slowed down.

Striking – Slowed down teep kick in combos

Striking – Enabled strikes in Arcade/Stand-Up modes that weren’t able to be used due to sharing the same button combination of initiating clinch.

Striking – Tuned walking speed when engaging in striking to allow more time for counter punches.

Clinch – Fixed Body Hooks in Single Under against the cage.

Takedowns – Tuned Stamina for Tower Takedown.

Takedowns – Added additional scramble scenarios after takedown.

Takedowns – Scrambles will now cost stamina for both fighters.

KO – Fixed a rare occurrence where knocking out an opponent at the end of round will continue into the next round instead of ending it.

Misc. Updates

Fixed an issue in Career where Created Fighter’s custom tattoos did not display in early cut scenes.

Updated likeness for Renato Moicano.

Updated likeness for Johnny Walker.

Fixed various clothing issues.

