Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order now optimized for PS5 and Xbox Series

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment released today a new update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which optimizes the game for PS5 and Xbox Series.

One of the features of the new update is being able to run the game at sixty frames per second, and the change of resolution.

Here are the details:

■ High Level Summary of Features – Improved framerate on Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

– Improved dynamic resolution ranges, for a higher resolution experience on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5.

– Improved post-processing resolution for Xbox Series X and PS5. (Not Xbox Series S.) ■ Console Specifics Xbox Series S – Framerate has been increased to 60 frames per second (up from 45 frames per second). Xbox Series X Xbox Series X Performance mode

– Framerate has been increased to 60 frames per second.

– Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p. Xbox Series X Normal Mode (Non-Performance Mode)

– Postprocessing has been increased to 4K.

– Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p. PlayStation 5

– Framerate has been increased to 60 frames per second (up from 45 frames per second).

– Postprocessing increased to 1440p.

– Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810 to 1080p).

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, which is backwards compatible with the PS5 and Xbox Series.