Biomutant finally gets a release date

THQ Nordic is pleased to reveal today the release date for the highly anticipated Biomutant for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Biomutant will be released on May 25, 2021. Let’s hope that there will be no more delay as the game has been delayed a few times back in 2020.

Gamers looking forward to getting the game can now pre-order it. There will be a special Edition called the “Atomic Edition” which retails for $399.99 and includes the following items:

High Detail Diorama – 60cm/23″ long, 25cm/10″ width, 30cm/12″ height

Game Biomutant

Steelbook

T-Shirt in L/XL

Oversized Mousepad 80cm/31″ x 35cm/14″

The artwork on Fabric A1 size

Soundtrack

Premium Box

Additionally, a Collector’s Edition will also be coming that retails for $109.99 and includes the following items:

Game Biomutant

Game hero figurine

The artwork on Fabric A1 size

Soundtrack

Premium Box

Here’s an overview of the game, via THQ Nordic: