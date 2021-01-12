Hellpoint coming to Switch on February 25

Available in both digital and physical format

Tinybuild and developer Cradle Games announced today that Hellpoint will be coming to Switch both digitally and physically on February 26 alongside the physical PS4 version for $34.99.

The Switch version of Hellpoint will include all post-release features and improvements released so far. Hellpoint first debuted for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in July 2020, with the PS5 and Xbox Series version planned later in 2021.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Tinybuild:

– Souls-Like Gameplay in a Unique Setting – Explore the derelict space station of Irid Novo and face bizarre enemies with a tight and unforgiving combat system.

– Occult Space Story – Blending science and fantasy, the intensely atmospheric dark sci-fi setting will keep you searching for answers.

– Dynamic World – The Quantic System acts as a dungeon master, slightly transforming the game world every time you die and triggering events as the station revolves around the black hole.

– Jump-In Cooperative and Player-versus-Player multiplayer – Hellpoint offers a full, uninterrupted online co-op story experience with shared loot drops.

Check out the new trailer below:

Hellpoint is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with the Switch version coming on February 25. Stay tuned for our coverage as we are nearing the release date.