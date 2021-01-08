Hitman 3 VR Trailer Released

IO Interactive has now released a new trailer for this month’s release of Hitman 3. This new trailer looks at the VR mode.



Hitman games are usually played from a third person perspective, so playing Hitman 3 in VR will be a new experience for many.



The VR mode for the game will be compatible on the PSVR meaning you can play the game on both PS4 and PS5 (with an adapter attached).

The new trailer shows off actual video game footage of the VR mode and it looks amazing. Not to mention it’s a different experience from the base game that most other gamers will play through.



The game will be released on January 20th, 2021 and will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. You can check out the new trailer below.