King of Fighters XV launches in 2021

SNK Corporation is pleased to announce today that the highly-anticipated King of Fighters XV will launch sometime in 2021.

Currently, there’s no exact date or what platforms King of Fighters XV will be released to. However, rest assured that it will launch sometime this year, and a new trailer will maybe be released next week.

Additionally, SNK Corporation released today an announcement trailer featuring the SNK Producer, Yasuyuki Oda where he stated “We’re focusing on keeping the series’ staple of being fast-paced, while also adding elements to make it more exciting. We’re able to do things now for both sound and visuals that were impossible back when developing XIV, so we’re taking our time making sure each element is refined. Right now, we’re focusing on brushing up features and optimizing the game. Though I expect some obstacles to get in our way, we’re planning to have it ready to ship this year.”

Check out below the official trailer: