Harvest Moon: One World getting Xbox One version

Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa announced today that Harvest Moon: One World will be coming to Xbox One, along with its previously announced PS4 and Switch version.

Harvest Moon: One World will be released on PlayStation 4 and Switch on March 2 in North America, and for Switch on March 5 in Europe. The release date for the Xbox One version has yet to be announced.

“Harvest Moon: One World is the biggest Harvest Moon game in its history having wide areas and exciting villages to explore while experiencing a farming life,” Maekawa said in his New Year’s message via the official website. “Harvest Moon: One World will also be available for the Xbox One in the U.S., with a release date announcement in the near future.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via Natsume: