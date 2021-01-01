Harvest Moon: One World getting Xbox One version

Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa announced today that Harvest Moon: One World will be coming to Xbox One, along with its previously announced PS4 and Switch version.
Harvest Moon: One World will be released on PlayStation 4 and Switch on March 2 in North America, and for Switch on March 5 in Europe. The release date for the Xbox One version has yet to be announced.
“Harvest Moon: One World is the biggest Harvest Moon game in its history having wide areas and exciting villages to explore while experiencing a farming life,” Maekawa said in his New Year’s message via the official website. “Harvest Moon: One World will also be available for the Xbox One in the U.S., with a release date announcement in the near future.”
Here’s an overview of the game, via Natsume:
A New Harvest Moon with Global Appeal! Take a trip around the world in the latest entry in the long-running Harvest Moon series! You’ll ride camels across the deserts of Pastilla, venture deep into the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, and even visit a volcano near the cozy mountain town of Lebkuchen!
Can you imagine a world without cabbage, tomatoes, or even carrots? Believe it or not, that’s the world you’ll find yourself in at the beginning of Harvest Moon: One World, as the Harvest Goddess, the queen of crops herself, has vanished…
However, before the Harvest Goddess disappeared from this world, she imbued the tiny Harvest Wisps with the knowledge of various seeds, thus ensuring the various fruits and vegetables of the world would not be lost. Using the power given to these Harvest Wisps, you’ll unlock various seeds as you progress through the game! But the Harvest Wisps can be tricky to find, as they all appear at different times and places. You’ll need to use your noggin to make sure you seek out as many of them as you can!
– Explore five unique and colorful areas: the sprawling grasslands of Calisson, the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo, the searing desert heat of Pastilla, the cozy hills of Lebkuchen, and the snowy mountains of Salmiakki!
– Play as a boy or a girl and woo one of five handsome bachelors and five beautiful bachelorettes, each with their own unique personality and backstory!
– Raise and keep animals such as cows, sheep, goats, and even reindeer!
– Use your Expando-Farm to easily travel from one area to another!