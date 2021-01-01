Aukey Basix Pro PB-WL03 Review

As portable devices become more essential to our daily lives, there is an increased need for power. So many devices boast larger batteries, quick charging, and countless other ways to manage power. Still, one of the most popular places at a convention center or airport is by an outlet. In addition to making fantastic accessories, Aukey has an impressive range of portable battery packs, with a wide variety of functions. We got our hands on the Basix Pro PB-WL03, which has a kickstand and wireless charging but is it enough to stand out?

Similar to previous products from Aukey we’ve looked at, Basix Pro PB-WL03 comes in a rather straightforward package. With the product image on one side and very little information on the back, there isn’t much to see before opening it.

In terms of build, Basix Pro PB-WL03 is pretty good. Ignoring promotional ones from events, I have a couple of Mophie, Otterbox, Anker, Motorola, and MyCharge battery packs and it falls in line with the Anker and Motorola. In terms of construction, I’d say it’s a notch below Otterbox, which also boasts wireless charging with a rubberized material on the top and bottom. But, Aukey stands out in a different way.

Given this is a 20,000mAh battery pack, the additional weight and size are a given. However, compared to my other 20,000mAh packs, which include Otterbox, Anker, and MyCharge, it’s the most portable. Otterbox is slightly shorter at the cost of it being substantially thicker, whereas Anker is marginally fatter coming in a taller body. The closest one to it is the MyCharge, though the premium aluminum body makes it a bit more problematic to just stick in a random pocket or take on the go.

In addition to portability, Aukey gave Basix Pro PB-WL03 a few stand out features that are nice. One of the most useful is a simple display that tells you how much battery remains. This is not uncommon for similar devices to have, though almost every other one in my possession is an indicator light that tells you based on quarters. This makes it a lot easier to know what to expect from it or gauge how much longer it can go without being recharged.

Another stand out feature is the kickstand and device stand. While the kickstand is great, save the loud snapping sound it makes when you have it locked into place, then pull out stand is rather hit and miss. It will hold something like my phone with some slight strain and even my Nintendo Switch, though that is about the limit. It’s also a bit hard to pull out and does not snap or lock into place, meaning it will flop a bit without something to hold it down.

On a high note, the stand makes it very easy to get your phone in the right place for wireless charging. This feature is only active when you click the button on the side, meaning you can rest your phone or device on there without charging if you want. That being said, I could not get my iPhone XS to charge when standing it vertically. This limits the versatility, though still a handy feature to have.

Outside of wireless charging, there is a USB-C port that doubles as a device charger, plus a standard USB-A. Thanks to fast charging ports it can send out up to 18W of power and makes for a good device for a wide variety of products.

Aukey Basix Pro PB-WL03 Review – Verdict

It’s hard to deny Aukey Basix Pro PB-WL03 is not a fantastic value. You’re getting a 20,000mAh battery pack, with wireless charging, display, kickstand, and stand for $46. When you figure getting just a 20,000mAh from a company like Anker will run you as much, it becomes an easy choice. It would be nice if the stand was a bit more sturdy and supported more orientations, but it’s still handy to have. Add in a bit more portability and it really only falls short if you want something far more demanding, such as a laptop charger, or prefer a different look.

[Editor’s Note: Aukey Basic Pro PB-WL03 was provided to us for review purposes.]