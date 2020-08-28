Little Nightmares II launches February 11, 2021

Bandai Namco is pleased to announce at this year’s Gamescom 2020: Opening Night that Little Nightmares II will launch for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on February 11, 2021.

For those who will be getting a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, Little Nightmares II will launch later in 2021, with no word if it will support a Smart Delivery feature or a free upgrade for the future PlayStation 5 owners.

“We are really excited to finally be able to show more about Little Nightmares II, a year after the announcement at Gamescom 2019,” said Little Nightmares II producer Lucas Roussel in a press release. “We wanted to spend more time on the game and give it even more love, so we could create the best possible experience to delight our passionate fans.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco:

Little Nightmares II is a suspense-adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower and save Six from her terrible fate; but their journey will not be straightforward as Mono and Six will face a gallery of new threats from the terrible residents of this world. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares? Key Features – Play a Thrilling Suspense Adventure that Will Give You the Creeps – Take Mono and Six on their adventure while a host of brand-new Residents lie in wait to haunt your steps and disturb your sleep. Outsmart the sadistic Teacher, survive the bloodthirsty Hunter and more hair-raising characters down to the roots of evil.

– Discover a Fantastical Horror World Corrupted by The Signal Tower – Escape a world that’s rotten from the inside. Your journey will take you from creepy woodlands, to sinister schools, on your way to the dreadful Signal Tower to find the source of the evil that spreads through the TV screens of the world.

– Rekindle Your Dormant Heroic Child to Save Six from the Darkness – Six is fading from this world and her only hope is to guide Mono to the Signal Tower. In this world of nightmares, you are her only beacon of hope. Can you muster the courage to fend off your tormenters, and co-operate with Six to somehow make sense of The Signal Tower?

Check out the story trailer Bandai Namco released today: