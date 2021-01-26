Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition Leaked By Retailer

An online retailer called Xzone Czech may have leaked what looks like the official Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition.



An image of the Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition was shared on Reddit by a user named “LuRo332“. According to the poster, the price was set at 210€.



You can read the cool stuff you can get from the Collector’s Edition from the list posted down below.

Collector’s Box

Dying Light 2 game disc

UV Stickers

UV Flashlight

Limited Figurine

Secret Locations Map

Art Book

Steelbook case

As of this moment, the game has now official release date or window. What we do know is that the game will be available for PC, PS5, Xbox SerieS X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.



Hopefully the game gets an official release date soon. The game has been in development for many years now!