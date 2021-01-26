Rumor: Resident Evil 4 Remake Delayed for Overhaul

For a while there has been talk of Resident Evil 4 being remade. This makes sense given both Resident Evil 2 and 3 made a return and it’s only natural the most popular title in the franchise would eventually get the same treatment. However, the highly anticipated title might be seeing a fairly substantial delay.

According to sources with VGC, the title was original being developed by new developer M-Two. It now seems M-Two is taking a backseat so  Capcom Division 1, known for Resident Evil and Devil May Cry, can take over.

No official reason for this change has been given, though the current thought is the change stems from a disagreement following review. Apparently M-Two wanted to remain faithful to the original, something Resident Evil 3 did not do and was criticized for, whereas Capcom would prefer the title is inspired by the original experience.

As a result, sources close to VGC are now projecting Resident Evil 4 Remake to release sometime in 2023. Naturally, this can change at any time, but is common for Capcom. Hopefully this will lead to a better product or at least an experience that resonates with fans.

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo