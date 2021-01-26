Journey to the Savage Planet coming to Steam this week

505 Games and developer Typhoon Studios announced today that Journey to the Savage Planet will launch for PC via Steam on January 28.

Journey to the Savage Planet is a first-person adventure and exploration game that first debuted for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store in January 2020, and was later followed by Switch in May 2020.

Here’s an overview of the Journey to the Savage Planet, via its Steam page listing:

Onward to adventure! Welcome to the Pioneer Program! As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace—the fourth best interstellar space exploration company—your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans. You may be short on equipment and experience, but good luck! – Play With a Friend – Play solo or online with a friend. If you have one.

– Explore and Catalog the Flora and Fauna – From strange spherical birds to hallucinogenic plants to ‘festering alien orifices.’ Try not to die.

– No Expense Spared* – You get some cool tools for free, like a laser pistol, rocket booster pack, and “probe,” but if you need something you have a slick 3D printer can turn space trash into sweet items.

– Are You Alone? – Bonus mysteries! Complete your survey of the planet to find out. You’ll know you’re on the road to completion when you’ve heard the words “cucumber sh*twater” and found the “festering butthole.”

Check out below the newest trailer for the game: