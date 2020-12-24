Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 10.1.0 update gets Sephiroth DLC

Nintendo released today the much-awaited DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that features Sephiroth.

With the Sephiroth DLC pack, players will have access to several outfits for various FFVII characters including Barret, Tifa, Aerith, and Chocobo. Additionally, there are balance adjustments that were implemented.

Find below the list of updates in the latest patch:

Offline

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Tifa Barret Aerith Red XIII Cid Cait Sith Yuffie Vincent The Turks & Rufus Shinra Bahamut ZERO Chocobo & Moogle Shiva Ifrit

You can now switch between different artwork for Cloud’s spirit.

General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Sephiroth Challenger Pack Barret’s Outfit Tifa’s Outfit Aerith’s Outfit Chocobo Hat Geno Hat + Outfit

You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).

You can now switch between “Random from all songs” and “Random from My Music” for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield and Final Destination stages. (Note: To switch between options, access My Music via the Options or the Vault and then press the X Button.)

The Final Smash for Cloud’s 2P, 4P, 6P and 8P color variations has been changed to Omnislash Ver. 5. (This essentially functions the same as a regular Omnislash.)

Game balance adjustments have been made. Please see the official website for details of fixes and changes to fighters.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Compatibility Issues

The latest software version is required to enter Online mode.

Local wireless play is not compatible with Ver. 10.0.0 and earlier. All players who want to fight in local wireless battles need to make sure they have the same software version.

There may be compatibility issues with replays from Ver. 9.0.0 to 10.0.0. Replays from Ver. 8.1.0 and earlier are not compatible. If you want to keep your replays, convert them into videos before installing the update. You can do this via Vault → Replays → Replay Data → Convert to Video.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Switch.