Games with Gold January 2021 Lineup Revealed

Microsoft has now revealed the four games that you can get if you have an Xbox Live Gold subscription.



Unlike previous months, it looks like 2021 will start off with a bang. The four games that you can get for free are pretty decent this time around.



Little Nightmares is the first Xbox One game you can get. It will be downloadable on January 1st until January 31st. You can also get Dead Rising which is available January 16th until February 15th.



The first Xbox 360 game being offered is The King of Fighters XIII. You can get this from January 1st until January 15th. Lastly, Xbox original Breakdown is available January 16th until January 31st.



If you want to know more details about the four games, you can read the full descriptions below as posted on Xbox.com.

Little Nightmares

Help your character, Six, survive The Maw: a massive and mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking to make you their next meal. Reconnect with your inner childhood and unleash your imagination to escape the horrors within and find salvation.

Dead Rising

In this remastered version of the original game, survive the flesh-hungry undead mob in the Willamette shopping center using a range of weapons at your disposal. As photojournalist Frank West, you’ll have 72 hours to fight off the zombie horde and discover the reason behind the outbreak.

The King of Fighters XIII

An upgraded version of the original arcade classic, utilize your Hyper Drive power gauge to let loose devastating strikes and combinations. Don’t miss out on this final chapter of the “Ash Saga,” full of anger and betrayal, which ends here.

Breakdown

Trapped inside a mysterious lab and unable to remember his past, Derrick Cole must fight his way out using his newfound extraordinary powers. Combining hand-to-hand combat, state-of-the-art weapons, and an intense story line, embark on a thrilling and suspenseful search for the truth in this first-person action-adventure title.