Cyberpunk 2077 finally fixes the 8MB save file size limit in Hotfix 1.06

The hotfix will not fix save files corrupted before the update

CD Projekt Red released today a major fix for Cyberpunk 2077 via hotfix 1.06 that deletes a save file for the PC version when it reaches the 8MB file size.

Additionally, the newest hotfix 1.06 also improves memory management and stability for the console version that results in fewer crashes. Sure, Cyberpunk 2077 was not perfect when it released a couple of weeks ago but CD Projekt is indeed working hard to fix the game from its current state.

Find below the list of updates that are in Hotfix 1.06:



Hotfix 1.06 is available on PC and consoles! Here is the full list of changes:

Quests

Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict.

Console-specific

Improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes.

PC-specific

Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix save files corrupted before the update.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.