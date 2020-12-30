Respawn Entertainment Working On A New IP

Respawn Entertainment seems to be working on a new IP at the moment. It will be interesting to see what the studio is making.



The new IP was teased on a recent job listing that Respawn Entertainment put up. The studio is currently looking for a “Generalist Software Engineer”.



The studio last made Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2 and the free to play Apex Legends.



You can read the full job description details posted down below.

Description:

We are looking for a full-time Generalist Software Engineer to join a small new team being formed to develop a brand new IP.

Why Join Us:

Pioneer new, practical technologies to enable “adventuring forever.”

Ground floor involvement in developing a brand new IP.

Be part of a small team where each person’s contributions make a large impact.

We focus considerably on gameplay and good feel.

We trust you to do your best work, and support you in nurturing your life-work balance.

Hard-zero policy against crunch and overtime.

You’ll work closely with and report to project leadership in an extremely flat structure.

Responsibilities:

Investigate and solve challenges in all areas of development – whether it be gameplay, tools, audio, rendering, art, animation, AI, VFX, networking… or something unanticipated!

Empower teammates to use their strengths to their fullest, such as by collaborating to build useful tools, mentoring others, and tending to team health & culture.

While everyone has an area of focus, building a great game and fostering a great overall development experience is everyone’s responsibility.

Active participation in promoting and building an inclusive work environment.

Qualifications: