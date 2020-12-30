Respawn Entertainment Working On A New IP

Respawn Entertainment seems to be working on a new IP at the moment. It will be interesting to see what the studio is making.

The new IP was teased on a recent job listing that Respawn Entertainment put up. The studio is currently looking for a “Generalist Software Engineer”.

The studio last made Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2 and the free to play Apex Legends.

You can read the full job description details posted down below.

Description: 

We are looking for a full-time Generalist Software Engineer to join a small new team being formed to develop a brand new IP.

Why Join Us:

  • Pioneer new, practical technologies to enable “adventuring forever.”
  • Ground floor involvement in developing a brand new IP.
  • Be part of a small team where each person’s contributions make a large impact. 
  • We focus considerably on gameplay and good feel.
  • We trust you to do your best work, and support you in nurturing your life-work balance.
  • Hard-zero policy against crunch and overtime.
  • You’ll work closely with and report to project leadership in an extremely flat structure.

Responsibilities:

  • Investigate and solve challenges in all areas of development – whether it be gameplay, tools, audio, rendering, art, animation, AI, VFX, networking… or something unanticipated!
  • Empower teammates to use their strengths to their fullest, such as by collaborating to build useful tools, mentoring others, and tending to team health & culture.
  • While everyone has an area of focus, building a great game and fostering a great overall development experience is everyone’s responsibility.
  • Active participation in promoting and building an inclusive work environment.

Qualifications:

  • Passionate about making, playing and understanding games.
  • Balanced approach between exploring new concepts and delivering finished work.
  • Comfortable in C/C++.
  • Working knowledge of vector math and linear algebra.

