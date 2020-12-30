Respawn Entertainment Working On A New IP

Respawn Entertainment seems to be working on a new IP at the moment. It will be interesting to see what the studio is making.
The new IP was teased on a recent job listing that Respawn Entertainment put up. The studio is currently looking for a “Generalist Software Engineer”.
The studio last made Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2 and the free to play Apex Legends.
You can read the full job description details posted down below.
Description:
We are looking for a full-time Generalist Software Engineer to join a small new team being formed to develop a brand new IP.
Why Join Us:
- Pioneer new, practical technologies to enable “adventuring forever.”
- Ground floor involvement in developing a brand new IP.
- Be part of a small team where each person’s contributions make a large impact.
- We focus considerably on gameplay and good feel.
- We trust you to do your best work, and support you in nurturing your life-work balance.
- Hard-zero policy against crunch and overtime.
- You’ll work closely with and report to project leadership in an extremely flat structure.
Responsibilities:
- Investigate and solve challenges in all areas of development – whether it be gameplay, tools, audio, rendering, art, animation, AI, VFX, networking… or something unanticipated!
- Empower teammates to use their strengths to their fullest, such as by collaborating to build useful tools, mentoring others, and tending to team health & culture.
- While everyone has an area of focus, building a great game and fostering a great overall development experience is everyone’s responsibility.
- Active participation in promoting and building an inclusive work environment.
Qualifications:
- Passionate about making, playing and understanding games.
- Balanced approach between exploring new concepts and delivering finished work.
- Comfortable in C/C++.
- Working knowledge of vector math and linear algebra.