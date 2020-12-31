Free PlayStation Plus January 2021 Games Revealed

Sony has now revealed the three free games that you can download if you have an active and current PlayStation Plus account.



There are three games that you can get next month. All three games will be available for you to download on January 5th, 2021 until February 1st, 2021.



The first game is exclusively for PS5 owners as they can download Maneater. Bear in mind, the PS4 version of Maneater isn’t included via PlayStation Plus.



The other two games you can play on both PS4 and PS5. The two other games are Shadow of the Tomb Raider as well as Greedfall.



You can read more about the three aforementioned games from the PlayStation Blog info posted down below.

Maneater

“Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas – a terrifying shark! Maneater is a single player, open world action RPG (ShaRkPG) where you are the shark. Starting as a small shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies – both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to tailor the shark to their play style. Eat. Explore. Evolve.”

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

“Fight, explore, craft and survive amid the dense and perilous jungles of South America in Lara Croft’s biggest adventure to date as you race to save the world from a Maya apocalypse. Gather resources and master the unforgiving terrain. Outgunned and outnumbered, you need to use your surroundings to your advantage; strike from the shadows and use mud to camouflage your presence. Use advanced traversal techniques to reach long-forgotten tombs and negotiate deadly puzzles.“

Greedfall

“In this stunning action RPG, explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures. You’ll have complete freedom to shape your abilities, spells and skills and decide whether to complete objectives with combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth. Forge this new world’s destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions.”