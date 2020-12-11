Next Dragon Age – Teaser Trailer released

Electronic Arts and developer Bioware released today the teaser trailer for the next Dragon Age game during The Game Awards 2020.

When the next Dragon Age game was announced, little was known, until now. In the teaser trailer, fans will get to know a bit more about the upcoming game, as well as see familiar characters that might be returning.

The world of Dragon Age needs a new hero—someone who can take on the evil forces threatening Thedas. Get a first look at some of the new locations you’ll discover and the factions fighting by your side in the next chapter of Dragon Age.

Check out the teaser trailer below for the Next Dragon Age game:

The next Dragon Age is currently in development with no release date announced yet. It’s possible that the game will not be coming out until late 2021 to early 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.