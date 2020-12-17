New DIRT 5 Update Patch Notes Now Available

A new update patch is now available for various platforms for DIRT 5. Improvements as well as wheel support have been added.
The new patch for DIRT 5 is out for PC, PS4 and PS5. The same patch will be available at a later date for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.
Codemasters posted the full patch notes over on the game’s official website. You can see the full details posted down below.
VISUAL
- Further general visual and performance improvements across the board, including visual updates to the ‘Prioritise Frame Rate’/120hz mode on Xbox Series X
- Further FPS improvements when using Image Quality mode on Xbox One and PS4
- Fixed issues causing flickering lights during night-time events
- PC: Further fixes for reports of crashes and startup issues
- Fixed issue causing game freezes in the Career – Sponsors tab when selecting an Amplified Edition sponsor
CAREER
- Fixes for crashes occurring at the beginning of some Career events for some players
- Added option to listen back to previous podcast episodes from a playlist
- Fixed visual bug in Career mode that shows the player earning more than the maximum amount of Stamps after completing Throwdowns
ONLINE
- Technical changes made to the matchmaking process; search times for lobbies have been increased to improve the likelihood of live lobbies being found
- Friends lobby size increased to eight players
- Fixes for crashes occurring when exiting active multiplayer events
SPLIT-SCREEN
- Fixed multiple bugs causing crashes and performances issues in split-screen play
- Audio fixes for low volume in split-screen mode
PLAYGROUNDS
- Leaderboard display adjusted to show faster target times
- Resolves occurrences of objects being available for the wrong event type
GENERAL
- Amplified Edition entitlements fully unlocked for Amplified Edition pre-order players
- PS5: Fixed issue with Trophies not unlocking. Any Trophies earned during this issue should unlock for players after completing one event
- Further improvements made to AI behaviour, particularly in races with large grids
- Fixed instance of cars triggering a track reset incorrectly on Arizona – Merrick Butte location
- Fixed issues causing crashes in the post-race menus
- Sprint cars: changes made to handling model following community feedback
- Display fixes for PS4/PS5 Trophy images and text
- General stability and quality of life improvements across each platform to improve your experience