New DIRT 5 Update Patch Notes Now Available

A new update patch is now available for various platforms for DIRT 5. Improvements as well as wheel support have been added.

The new patch for DIRT 5 is out for PC, PS4 and PS5. The same patch will be available at a later date for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

Codemasters posted the full patch notes over on the game’s official website. You can see the full details posted down below.

 VISUAL

  • Further general visual and performance improvements across the board, including visual updates to the ‘Prioritise Frame Rate’/120hz mode on Xbox Series X
  • Further FPS improvements when using Image Quality mode on Xbox One and PS4
  • Fixed issues causing flickering lights during night-time events  
  • PC: Further fixes for reports of crashes and startup issues
  • Fixed issue causing game freezes in the Career – Sponsors tab when selecting an Amplified Edition sponsor 

    CAREER 
  • Fixes for crashes occurring at the beginning of some Career events for some players
  • Added option to listen back to previous podcast episodes from a playlist 
  • Fixed visual bug in Career mode that shows the player earning more than the maximum amount of Stamps after completing Throwdowns 

    ONLINE 
  • Technical changes made to the matchmaking process; search times for lobbies have been increased to improve the likelihood of live lobbies being found
  • Friends lobby size increased to eight players 
  • Fixes for crashes occurring when exiting active multiplayer events

    SPLIT-SCREEN 
  • Fixed multiple bugs causing crashes and performances issues in split-screen play
  • Audio fixes for low volume in split-screen mode

    PLAYGROUNDS 
  • Leaderboard display adjusted to show faster target times
  • Resolves occurrences of objects being available for the wrong event type

    GENERAL
  • Amplified Edition entitlements fully unlocked for Amplified Edition pre-order players 
  • PS5: Fixed issue with Trophies not unlocking. Any Trophies earned during this issue should unlock for players after completing one event
  • Further improvements made to AI behaviour, particularly in races with large grids 
  • Fixed instance of cars triggering a track reset incorrectly on Arizona – Merrick Butte location
  • Fixed issues causing crashes in the post-race menus
  • Sprint cars: changes made to handling model following community feedback 
  • Display fixes for PS4/PS5 Trophy images and text
  • General stability and quality of life improvements across each platform to improve your experience
Damian Antony Seeto

Game reviewer from New Zealand. Been writing since 2009 and have reviewed hundreds of different games over the years.