Cyberpunk 2077 new release date is now December 10

CD Projekt RED announced today that Cyberpunk 2077 will not make its previously announced November 19 release date as the game has been delayed to December 10.

This marks the third time the game has been delayed this year. Per the developer, they want to further improve the game, despite the game reaching gold master status a few weeks ago.

Here’s the full message on the delay from CD Projekt RED:

Hey everyone, Today, we’ve decided to move the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 by 21 days. The new release date is December 10. Most likely, there are many emotions and questions in your heads, so, first and foremost, please accept our humble apologies. The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test nine versions of it (Xbox One / X, compatibility on Xbox Series S / X, PlayStation 4 / Pro, compatibility on PlayStation 5, PC, Stadia)… while working from home. Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do. Some of you might also be wondering what these words mean in light of us saying we acheived gold master some time ago. Passing certification, or “going gold,” means the game is ready, can be completed, and has all content in it. But it doesn’t mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar. On the contrary, this is the time where many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day 0 patch. This is the time period we undercalculated.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One , PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Stadia on December 10. A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions will be released at a later date.