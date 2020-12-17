Bravely Default II ‘Final Demo’ now available via eShop

Nintendo released today the final demo for the highly-anticipated Bravely Default II via the Nintendo eShop.

Gamers who will be downloading the game before its release will receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points. With the demo, players will be able to experience the first chapter of the game.

Here’s an overview of the demo, via Nintendo:

Experience the game’s risk and reward system, character strategy, and stunning visuals in the latest Bravely Default II Final Demo. In this demo, the game’s four main characters are already on their journey—with Jobs and Abilities at their disposal!

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

A brand-new entry in the Bravely series! Embark on a search for four Crystals in the latest entry in the Bravely series. Explore a new world filled with new characters—with the atmosphere and gameplay the series is known for. Four New Heroes of Light Emerge Save the continent of Excillant with the help of new Heroes of Light! Follow the story of the young sailor Seth as he sets out on a grand adventure and meets plenty of friends (and foes) along the way. The Brave and Default Battle System is Back Balance risk and reward in turn-based battles. Characters can make multiple moves in one turn, but then they may be unable perform actions for a while. Balance is key. Key Features

– – A new world, a new story, and all-new Heroes of Light ready to save Excillant! Engage in turn-based RPG combat with a risk/reward system in the next entry of Square Enix’s Bravely series.

– The saga begins when our hero Seth, a young sailor, washes up on the shore of one of Excillant’s five kingdoms. Here, he meets Gloria of Musa, a princess who fled her kingdom when it was destroyed by evil forces bent on stealing its Crystals. He also encounters Elvis and Adelle, two travelers determined to decipher a mysterious and magical book. It’s up to you to stop the forces that threaten these heroes and all of Excillant.

– Select from many different jobs, skills, and abilities to customize each party member to fit your strategy. The more you learn, the more tactics you’ll wield. Find and defeat one of the powerful bosses who holds an Asterisk to take on even more jobs—take down Orpheus for the Bard job or fell Dag to become a Vanguard!

Bravely Default II will be available for Switch on February 26, 2021 worldwide.