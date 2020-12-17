Death Stranding for PC gets Cyberpunk 2077 crossover content

Get free Cyberpunk 2077 themed items for Porters

505 Games and developer Kojima Productions released today a free update for the PC version of Death Stranding that adds a crossover event with Cyberpunk 2077.

One of the features of the event is where Porters can get several unlockable aesthetic and equipment items for his reverse trike vehicle, a new hologram, and more.

Here are more details of the event, via 505 Games:

Exclusive to PC this free update for Death Stranding contains six new missions featuring characters and lore from Cyberpunk 2077, a game that needs no introduction. What’s more, players can expect exclusive items and an all-new Hacking function.

Porters can now get hands on with several unlockable aesthetic and equipment items, including:

Cyberpunk 2077-themed Reverse Trike vehicle with improved jumping power.
– “Silver Hand” modelled after Johnny Silverhand’s robotic arm that can be equipped and used in-game.
– New holograms including a Samurai symbol signboard and a Atlas Trauma Team vehicle hologram for certain constructions.
– Several fashion items including Johnny Silverhand’s sunglasses.

In addition to the above, this Death Stranding x Cyberpunk 2077 PC update also introduces a new Hacking function that Sam Bridges can use in combat to target enemy machines. Porters will have the ability to stop Mule sensor poles from activating for a limited time, stun enemy Odradeks and hack Mule trucks to stop them in their tracks.

Death Stranding is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo