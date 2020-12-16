Xbox Game Pass getting Code Vein, Skyrim, and more in mid-December

Microsoft announced this week that several titles will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC that includes The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Code Vein, and more.

Additionally, there will be three games leaving the Xbox Game Pass catalog this month: Farming Simulator 17, Football Manager 2020, and Mortal Kombat X.

Get below the full details:

■ Coming Soon

December 11

Morkredd (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – The Orb is your fate. Morkredd is a tense, physics-based co-op puzzle game for one to two players combining skill-based puzzle-solving, a challenging balance of light and shadow, and a dark world full of secrets to unlock.

December 15

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Android & Console) – Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, the Skyrim Special Edition includes the game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, and more. Also bring the power of mods to consoles. New quests, environments, characters, dialogue, armor, weapons, and more—with Mods, there are no limits to what you can experience.

December 17

Among Us (PC) [email protected] – Play with four-to-10 players online or locally on your home network via Wi-Fi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!

■ In Case You Missed It

Monster Sanctuary (PC) [email protected] – On your quest to become the ultimate Monster Keeper, you’ll unravel the cause of a mystery that threatens the peace between humans and monsters. With over 100 monsters to encounter and dangerous lands ahead, you’ll need to build a powerful team if you want to save the Monster Sanctuary.

■ Cloud Enabled Games

Ultimate members, in case you missed it, there are newly added cloud enabled games you can play now on your Android mobile device. Check the list below to see what you can play now!

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Haven

Phogs!

More games with Xbox touch controls enabled are coming soon on Android devices! Check the list below for what’s available now and coming soon featuring Xbox touch controls:

Celeste – Available now

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (December 17)

Gears 5 (December 17)

■ Downloadable Content / Game Updates

Destiny 2: The Dawning Event (December 15 to January 5) – The Dawning returns in this free event for all Destiny 2 players! Spread cheer, bake holiday treats, and earn great rewards. Earn Dawning Spirit by completing missions, bounties, and recipes. The more Spirit that Guardians generate, the better the rewards that will be available. Great rewards can be yours, including a new Legendary Fusion Rifle, a new Exotic ship, and more!

■ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Don’t forget to claim your Perks by going to the Perks gallery on your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One consoles, Xbox App on Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android!

Phantasy Star Online 2 – Episode 6 Update Bonus (Available Now) – To celebrate the Phantasy Star Online 2 – Episode 6 Update, you can claim this bonus collection of items including cosmetics, emotes, Triboosts, and more!

■ Xbox Game Pass Quests

As a holiday bonus for December, we are doubling the points you can earn from Ultimate Quests for EA Play and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S optimized titles. Don’t worry, you can still earn the double points playing on an Xbox One console too!

■ Leaving December 30