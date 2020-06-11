XIII remake gets a release date

According to the listings on Amazon Spain, XIII Remake will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC/Mac on November 10.

Additionally, XII Remake will be getting a Limited Edition which will include a copy of the game, metal case, three art cards, and the Golden XIII Weapons in-game skin pack.

Here’s a brief overview of the game, via the Amazon listing:

XIII is the remake of the cult first-person action game initially released in 2003. You play as “XIII,” a man with no identity, through a solo campaign with numerous plot twists. Inspired by the eponymous comic book, the game proposes a completely reinvented cel-shaded design. XIII will also offer the possibility of launching into brutal multiplayer confrontations. The country is still in shock after the assassination of President Sheridan. You wake up, amnesiac and wounded, on a deserted beach on the east coast. The only clues about your identity are Roman numeral “XIII” tattooed near your collarbone and a bank deposit key. Although your memory escapes you, you discover that you have the reflexes of a perfectly trained professional fighter. You set out in search of your past, discovering that you have participated in the death of the President of the United States and revealing the most unheard-of conspiracy ever devised in the entire history of the country.

While it’s not officially the XIII Remake release date, we’ll let you know once Microids confirms it. Judging from past leaks from retailers, the XIII Remake release date is pretty much confirmed.