NEO: The World Ends With You announced for PS4 and Switch

Square Enix is pleased to announce NEO: The World Ends With You today for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The upcoming game is the highly-anticipated sequel of the hit action RPG, The World Ends With You. It will launch sometime during summer 2021 worldwide.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Square Enix:

NEO: The World Ends with You is the follow-up to the hit action role-playing game The World Ends with You. NEO: The World Ends with You transports players to the streets of the Shibuya, where they will take part in the “Reapers’ Game,” a life-or-death battle for survival. Players will take on the role of Rindo as they explore the heart of Tokyo to uncover the mysteries behind the sinister Game in which they have been forced to take part. NEO: The World Ends with You brings a re-creation of modern Shibuya to life in a unique and comic-inspired style. Players can explore and enjoy the sights, sounds, and culture of this bustling city, fight monsters alongside their ally companions in fast-paced action battles, and complete missions as they seek to change the fate they’ve been handed.

Check out below the announcement trailer:

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.