Hitman 3 gets the first major patch today

IO Interactive is pleased to announce today that Hitman 3 will be getting its first major patch today across all available platforms.

The new patch that is available for Hitman 3 features a new costume, two new deluxe escalations, and more.

Find below the full list of features included with the first major patch:

New Content

The Tactical Turtleneck is now an unlockable suit for all HITMAN 3 players. Once unlocked, it will be added to your inventory and can be used on any location that allows you to choose a suit. To get your hands on it, you’ll have to return to the ICA Facility and complete The Final Test.

New Deluxe Content

Owners of the HITMAN 3 Deluxe Edition or Deluxe Pack will get access to new content this month, as part of the ongoing rollout of Deluxe conent. This will bring the total number of released Deluxe Escalations to 5/6. We expect to release the final Deluxe Escalation – and therefore all content included in the Deluxe Pack – in March 2021. Here’s what’s included in February for Deluxe Edition/Pack owners:

Deluxe Escalation: The Proloff Parable

Become The White Shadow and use the White Custom Sieger 300 and White Katana to complete this challenging Escalation in the Carpathian Mountains. Complete all stages and all of the items will be in your inventory.

Deluxe Escalation: The Gauchito Antiquity

Get ready for The Guru to give you a taste of his emetic medicine in Mendoza. With the Emetic Grenade and Emetic Pen Syringe at your disposal, you’ll need to work through all stages to unlock the three items for your inventory.

February Roadmap: Initiation Protocol

New content will be added to HITMAN 3 every week in February, including an upcoming Elusive Target in Sapienza, Escalation Contracts in Dubai and Dartmoor as well as Featured Contracts from our friends at MinnMax and KindaFunny. See our February Roadmap post for new details. A full roadmap for next month will be released in early March.

General Updates

Deluxe Content

We’ve fixed an issue that could prevent some players from being able to access their Deluxe Edition content (digital book and soundtracks) via IOI Account. After installing this patch, players should first launch HITMAN 3 and then check the ‘Rewards’ section of their IOI Account profile. It may take up to 15 minutes for the downloads to appear after playing HITMAN 3.

Connectivity

We’ve made several tweaks on the back-end since launch and this first major patch allows us to do more. We’ve made several technical improvements and tweaks that will result in a smoother and more stable experience for all players. This will also improve the experience for players who were receiving errors when trying to exit a mission.

Stability

We’ve resolved multiple, wide-ranging issues that were causing the game to crash for various reasons. Players on all platforms will benefit from these improvements.

Trophies/Achievements

We’ve resolved an issue that could prevent the “Reach Mastery Level 20” achievements/trophies from triggering, despite players reaching that milestone. In some cases, this issue could also prevent PlayStation players from earning the Platinum trophy. Players that have been affected should unlock the relevant trophies/achievements when they launch the game after installing the 3.11 patch.

Trespassing Agility

We’ve updated the HUD rules to accurately display when Agent 47 is trespassing whilst performing agility moves (climbing, vaulting, etc). In the past, the HUD would show that all pipes and ledges were ‘non-trespassing’ even when that wasn’t the case. In truth, 47 was trespassing, but the HUD didn’t reflect that.

This change will mean that the HUD will display accurately when you are trespassing. This may cause for some inconsistencies (such as only half of a drain pipe being a trespass zone), but the information you see will now be accurate according to the mission setups. We’re monitoring any further issues that might come up on this.

Hostile Trespass

We’ve added a new audio effect for when players begin trespassing in a hostile area.

For the complete list, check out the official patch notes.