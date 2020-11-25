Xbox Games with Gold December 2020 Lineup Announced

Microsoft has now announced all of the new Xbox One and Xbox 360 games you can get for free with your Xbox Live Gold subscription.



Xbox Games with Gold does not offer Xbox Series X/S games yet, so you will have to settle for Xbox One and Xbox 360 games for now.



The first Xbox One game you can get is The Raven Remastered. The game will be available on December 1st until December 31st. The second Xbox One game is Bleed 2. This game is downloadable on December 16th until January 15th.



The first Xbox 360 game available is called Saints Row: Gat out of Hell. You can get this game on December 1st until December 15th. The last game you can get is Stacking available December 16th till December 31st.



If you want to know more about these games, you can read the product descriptions posted below via Xbox.com.

The Raven Remastered

From the creators of the Book of Unwritten Tales-series, play as Constable Anton Jakob Zellner in 1964 London, who is on the hunt for the legendary master thief, The Raven. Classic murder mystery locations, high quality acting, and a compelling cast of characters are featured in a thrilling, crime story whodunit where everyone has something to hide, and the Raven is always one step ahead!

Bleed 2

As the pink-haired heroine, Wryn, defend the world from an invading force of villains in seven intense levels with over twenty-five boss battles. Master the art of air-dodging and take down a relentless barrage of bad guys in this furiously fun and fast-paced action-shooter and help Wryn live up to her title as the Greatest Hero of All Time!

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

Play as fan favorites Johnny Gat and Kinzie Kensington as they tear apart the underworld in a quest to save the soul of the Boss. Shenanigans ensue as they wage war against the Prince of Darkness, using an arsenal of underworld-themed weapons, and soar through the air on fallen angel’s wings, in this over-the-top open-world playground.

Stacking

Hep Charlie Blackmore, the world’s tiniest Russian stacking doll, embark on an adventure to rescue his family from the nefarious industrialist, The Baron. Explore a vintage world inhabited by living Russian dolls and jump inside them to use their special abilities to solve a wide variety of riddles and challenges, in this imaginative 3rd-person puzzle adventure game