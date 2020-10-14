Trials of Mana version 1.10 update now live

Highly anticipated "No Future" and "Expert" difficulty now available

Square Enix is pleased to release today Trials of Mana version 1.10 update that adds the highly-anticipated “No Future” and “Expert” difficulty mode.

Below is the list of updates that are available with the new Trials of Mana version 1.10 update:

“No Future” difficulty added: Enemies and bosses are much harder to defeat. Only selectable when starting a New Game Plus and reverting back to level 1. Certain abilities are unavailable. Number of items available during battle is reduced to three. Time limits on boss battles. Length of time the attack range is displayed is reduced for some bosses. Rainbow Item Seeds may yield stronger versions of the same gear obtainable in other difficulties. Two new Chain Abilities added.

Additional Features “Expert” difficulty added when starting a New Game Plus. Switching classes animation and credits are now skippable. You will be able to access the costumes you have unlocked after resetting your class or restarting on New Game Plus. (Only applicable to costumes of classes switched to after the update. They can be changed after your first class switch.) You can choose to revert to level 1 when starting a New Game Plus. New goddess statues added to the map.

Other minor bugs fixed.

Trials of Mana is available now for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam.