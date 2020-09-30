Trials of Mana getting ‘No Future’ and ‘Very Hard’ difficulty settings on October 14

Clear the game in 'No Future' difficulty to get a very special item

Square Enix announced today that on October 14, a new patch for Trials of Mana will be released that adds the “No Future” and “Very Hard” difficulty settings, along with various other features.

According to Square Enix, clearing the game on the “No Future” difficulty setting will reward players with “Rabite Slippers”. Additionally, players can now skip class change cutscenes and the end credits.

Here are the full patch notes, via Square Enix:

New difficulty setting “No Future” added. An extremely difficult to clear difficulty in which enemies are stronger, especially bosses. It can only be selected for “New Game+” and returns the player to Level 1. Some abilities cannot be equipped. Up to three items can be used in battle. Boss battles have a time limit. The display of enemy attack range has been shortened for some boss battles. Rainbow item seeds may produce high performance equipment of the same name. Two Chain Abilities added: “Guidance of the Sacred Sword” – Party members not in your control that become unable to fight will have 1 HP remaining. “Guidance of the Sacred Sword II” – When you win a battle, all party members’ HP will recover 100 percent.

Other New Feature Additions New difficulty setting “Very Hard” added. It can only be selected for “New Game+.” You can now skip class change cutscenes and the end credits. Fix: Costumes that have been class changed once can now be carried over after a class reset and in “New Game+.” (This only applies to costumes that have been class changed after this update. Costumes can be changed after the first class change.) When selecting “New Game+,” you can choose to return to Level 1. New Goddess Statues added to the map.

Other Bug Fixes

Trials of Mana is available now for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam.