PS4 8.00 Firmware now available for download

New trophy levels, changes to party and message feature, and more

Sony Interactive Entertainment released PS4 8.00 firmware update today that includes changes to Party and Message feature, new trophy improvements, and more.

To download the new firmware, make sure your PlayStation 4 is connected online.

Below are the full patch notes:

Main Features in the System Software Update

The following changes have been made to (Party) and (Messages). When starting a party, you can now choose to create a new group or select an existing group. When you create a new group, it’ll be saved even after the party has ended. You can start a new party with the same members by selecting the group that you previously created. You can now use your groups across (Party) and (Messages). You can send messages to a group you created for a party, or start a party with a group you’ve messaged with. For groups of three or more members, the group owner can now remove members from the group. The group owner is the player that created the group. For groups of just you and one other player, you can no longer change the group name or image. Only the name and image of the other player displays. (Messages) has been added to the screen during parties. When you select between members of your group. (Messages), you’ll see the messages exchanged between members of your group. The public / private settings for parties have been removed. Only members of the group can join the party. You can now change your party settings from the options menu that displays on the screen when you select (Party). You can also manage your party connection settings when you select [Party Voice Chat Connection], which has been added to the party settings. Members of your party can now see when your mic is muted. You can now join parties even if there are members that you’ve blocked. When you join a party with a blocked member, or when a blocked member joins the party, you’ll receive a notification. During the party, you won’t hear each other, and the game you’re playing, as well your Share Play status, won’t be displayed. In addition, the blocked member won’t be notified that you’ve blocked them. Play Together sessions can no longer be started during a party. For online multiplayer games, you can start a game session from within the game.

Trophy levels are new. Your trophy level is a ranking determined by the total number of trophies you’ve earned. When you update your system software, you’ll see your new trophy level based on the trophies you’ve earned to date. Your new trophy level also appears when you sign in to (PlayStation App), your PlayStation Vita system, or My PlayStation online. There won’t be any changes to trophies you’ve already earned or trophy information, such as unlock requirements.

2-step verification is now available using authenticator apps. After entering your sign-in ID and password on your PS4, you can complete the sign-in process by allowing the app access. You can download authenticator apps from the App Store or Google Play. We do not guarantee the functionality of all authenticator apps.

The following changes have been made to parental controls. [Communicating with Other Players] and [Viewing Content by Other Players] have been combined and are now [Communication and User-Generated Content]. If you’ve selected [Not Allowed] for either of the settings, the same setting will transfer after the update. Even with [Communication and User-Generated Content] set to [Not Allowed], the in-game communication feature can now be used only for specific games that the family manager or parent/guardian has allowed. When a child sends a request during the game, the family manager or parent / guardian receives an email. Follow the instructions in the email to allow or restrict the use of the in-game communication features.



Other Updated Features