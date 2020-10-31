Genshin Impact Version 1.1 Releases November 11; Adds Tons of Content

Today miHoYo revealed their highly anticipated version 1.1 update, known simply as A New Star Approaches, for Genshin Impact.

Thanks to datamining and some unfortunate mistakes, some of this content was spoiled a little while ago, something fans have been eagerly waiting for.

As for the actual contents of the update, miHoYo did not formally reveal, but IGN lists it as follows:

New Characters Tartaglia (voiced by Ryouhei Kimura) (5-star) Zhongli (voiced by Tomoaki Maeno) (5-star) Xinyan (voiced by Chiaki Takahashi) (4-star) Diona (voiced by Shiori Izawa) (4-star) New Quests Three full acts of quests in the core storyline will be added, including the grand finale of the Liyue chapter, plus character-specific side quests. IGN

“Unreconciled Stars” Seasonal Event “Unreconciled Stars” is a two-week season event “which calls on all players to fight back against a sudden and terrible catastrophe facing Teyvat.” It adds a series of quests, cooperative challenges, and will offer rewards such as 4-star character Fischl. Reputation System A new system that gives players a separate rating in each city, and is built up by competing activities in the surrounding region. Building up reputation offers region-exclusive rewards, including customization options and new items. New Items New tools include a portable waypoint, portable stove, treasure compass, and oculus resonance stones. The update will also add a Wind Catcher item, which stores anemograna to create on-demand wind currents, allowing for more exploration. Monster Camoe The Forest Hilichurl will appear as an in-game cameo of miHoYo company president Forrest Liu in hilichurl form. PlayStation 5 Support Genshin Impact will also be playable on PlayStation 5 “with improved graphics and faster load times.” IGN

All this starts on Nov. 11, 2020 and should be the first of many exciting updates coming.