Genshin Impact Version 1.1 Releases November 11; Adds Tons of Content

Today miHoYo revealed their highly anticipated version 1.1 update, known simply as A New Star Approaches, for Genshin Impact.

Thanks to datamining and some unfortunate mistakes, some of this content was spoiled a little while ago, something fans have been eagerly waiting for.

As for the actual contents of the update, miHoYo did not formally reveal, but IGN lists it as follows:

New Characters

Tartaglia (voiced by Ryouhei Kimura) (5-star)

Zhongli (voiced by Tomoaki Maeno) (5-star)

Xinyan (voiced by Chiaki Takahashi) (4-star)

Diona (voiced by Shiori Izawa) (4-star)

New Quests

Three full acts of quests in the core storyline will be added, including the grand finale of the Liyue chapter, plus character-specific side quests.

“Unreconciled Stars” Seasonal Event

“Unreconciled Stars” is a two-week season event “which calls on all players to fight back against a sudden and terrible catastrophe facing Teyvat.” It adds a series of quests, cooperative challenges, and will offer rewards such as 4-star character Fischl.

Reputation System

A new system that gives players a separate rating in each city, and is built up by competing activities in the surrounding region. Building up reputation offers region-exclusive rewards, including customization options and new items.

New Items

New tools include a portable waypoint, portable stove, treasure compass, and oculus resonance stones. The update will also add a Wind Catcher item, which stores anemograna to create on-demand wind currents, allowing for more exploration.

Monster Camoe

The Forest Hilichurl will appear as an in-game cameo of miHoYo company president Forrest Liu in hilichurl form.

PlayStation 5 Support

Genshin Impact will also be playable on PlayStation 5 “with improved graphics and faster load times.”

All this starts on Nov. 11, 2020 and should be the first of many exciting updates coming.

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo