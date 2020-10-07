Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo coming today via eShop

The demo features save-data transfer with the full game and more

Nintendo announced today that Pikmin 3 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch will be getting a demo sometime today via the Nintendo eShop.

The demo version of Pikmin 3 Deluxe will feature a save data transfer with the full game, and completing it will grant players immediate access to the “Ultra-Spicy” difficulty mode in the full game.

Additionally, Nintendo released a 40-minutes Pikmin 3 Deluxe gameplay as part of its Nintendo Treehouse Live Stream today. The new video will feature a deep dive into the new features of the Deluxe Edition.

Here’s a quick overview of the game, via Nintendo:

Grow a squad of adorable, plantlike Pikmin to traverse a strange world and save your planet. Command a capable crop of five different types of Pikmin to strategically overcome obstacles, defeat creatures, and find food for your famished home planet! You can even bring a second player along to divvy up tasks as you explore a world that seems larger than life from a pint-sized perspective. Pikmin at Your Pace Return to your ship before time runs out, or you (and your Pikmin) could be in big trouble. If you prefer a more casual approach, a variety of difficulty settings, lock-on targeting and optional hints have been newly added. With less pressure, you have more time to strategically command your Pikmin and take in the lush scenery. Play Side-Story Missions, Head-to-Head Matches and More! This deluxe version of the Pikmin 3 game includes new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie, the ability to play Story mode with a friend and all DLC stages from the original release. Feeling competitive? Enjoy fierce head-to-head Bingo Battles and online leaderboards for Mission mode. Three brave explorers land on planet PNF-404 on a mission to find food for their starving home planet. After a crash landing, these explorers must work with Pikmin to reunite and complete their mission. Direct, toss and grow Pikmin with different abilities and strengths—winged Pikmin can fly, while blue Pikmin can breathe underwater. By strategically choosing the right Pikmin for the job at hand and changing between the three captains (or coordinating with a second player), you can work efficiently to collect fruit and grow your Pikmin squad. When you aren’t busy collecting fruit and saving your planet, try out Mission mode to accomplish set requirements like defeating enemies or collecting items. Looking for some friendly competition? In Bingo Battle you must use Pikmin to retrieve items on your bingo card before your opponent does. With more options for cooperative play, settings that make it easy for newcomers to start their Pikmin journey, new side stories and more, these tiny Pikmin are in for their biggest adventure yet.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be available for Switch on October 30.