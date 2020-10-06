NBA 2K21 PS5 And Xbox Series X Trailer Released

2K Sports has now released a new trailer looking at the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of NBA 2K21.



Even though NBA 2K21 is already out for PS4 and Xbox One, this new trailer takes a look at the next-gen upgrade.



The trailer shows footage between a match of the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Golden State Warriors. Everything has been upgraded including the crowd as well as the player models.



The game will cost $70 in the U.S. which is $10 more than the current gen version. The trailer below takes a look at the PS5 version.



You can see the trailer below as well as details written by 2K Sports. This is truly a next-gen experience.

“NBA 2K21 next-gen gameplay is here. Captured on PlayStation 5, this is the first true look at what gamers can expect on next-generation consoles this November. NBA 2K21 will be available on November 10 for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S globally, November 12 for PlayStation®5 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 for PlayStation 5 in all other regions. “