Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold

Insomniac Games is pleased to reveal this week that the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 has gone gold.

With Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has finally gone gold, it means that the development is complete and the game is ready for mass production to meet its release date. There is no further delay and the much-awaited game will launch alongside the release of PlayStation 5.

Here’s an overview of the game, via PlayStation:

Be greater. Be yourself. Experience the rise of Miles Morales as the new hero masters incredible, explosive new powers to become his own Spider-Man. In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it. Key Features – The Rise of Miles Morales – Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.

– A War for Power – A war for control of Marvel’s New York has broken out between a devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army. With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good.

– A Vibrant New Home – Traverse the snowy streets of his new, vibrant and bustling neighborhood as Miles searches for a sense of belonging. When the lines blur between his personal and crime-fighting lives, he discovers who he can trust, and what it feels like to truly be home. PlayStation 5 Features – Stunning Visuals – Travel to a snowy Marvel’s New York in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, realized in beautiful 4K and HDR. Experience reflections on buildings with ray tracing, and improved lighting, shadow, and character detail. An optional 60 frames per second performance mode brings the Spider-Man universe to life.

– Fast Loading – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales takes advantage of fast loading, using ultra-high speed SSD. Zip across Marvel’s New York in no time and reload almost instantly. Adaptive triggers: Feel Spider-Man’s webs on your fingertips with the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

– Haptic Feedback – Each one of Miles Morales’s punches, web shots and venom blasts is felt in your hands with the immersive haptic feedback of the DualSense controller.

– Tempest 3D AudioTech – Hear the city come alive around you in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales with 3D spatial audio enabling you to hear what’s happening around you from the rooftops to the city streets. The sounds of the city immerse you in Marvel’s New York and bring blockbuster Spider-Man moments to life with the PS5 console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on November 12 for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 in North America and Japan.