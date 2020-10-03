PGA Tour 2K21 1.04 Update Patch Notes Released

2K Sports has now released the latest patch for PGA Tour 2K21 today. The update is version number 1.04.



The patch is available now if you own PGA Tour 2K21 on the PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch patch will be released at a later date.



The patch notes were revealed on the official 2K Support website page. You can read the full details posted down below.

Addressed reported concerns related to Nintendo eShop purchase errors that may occur outside the US region.

Addressed reported concerns that crashes may occur in Online Societies on Nintendo Switch.

Addressed reported concerns that the shot penalty (+2) may not apply after 9 points in Scramble game mode.

Addressed reported concerns that the ball may end up partially inside of the terrain after declaring it unplayable.

Audio adjusted in PGA TOUR Career to account for the player’s position on the leaderboard.

Addressed reported concerns that players may not be able to see the par value of each hole on a scorecard during multiplayer skin matches.

In Online Societies, the society’s emblem will now display during replays.

Addressed reported concerns that players may be unable to proceed when a player drops the ball on a lake.

Addressed reported concerns that changes of strokes in gameplay may occur when watching replays.

Addressed reported concerns of a visual situation where the Club Carousel may display incorrect clubs when playing with a ghost in a local match.

Addressed reported concerns that plants in bunkers may stream in and out when the player moves the camera around.

Addressed a UI concern where difficulty restrictions may indicate ‘Custom’ when any difficulty preset is chosen when creating an event in Online Societies.

Addressed reported concerns that players may not receive the correct amount of XP at the end of a match.

Addressed reported concerns that difficulty settings may not remaining locked in an Online Society – enabling players to be able to edit.

Addressed reported concerns that bushes may block the player’s ball when hitting it at the 18 th hole at TPC Summerlin.

hole at TPC Summerlin. Addressed reported concerns that players may get continuous penalties when their shot is automatically not chosen after a player on a team hits the ball in the water in Scramble mode.

Addressed reported concerns that the long tee may measure the center of the screen to the front tee instead of the back tee in Course Designer.

Addressed reported concerns that the rewind shot may go back one stroke too far when rewinding after hitting a water hazard in Course Designer playtests.

Addressed reported concerns that the stroke limit may not work in Scramble mode.

Updated events will now show correct details in Online Societies.

Addressed reported concerns that the hitches in the power bar may occur when putting with a slow tempo on PS4.

Updated the effect wind has on trees.

Added the “Difficulty” tab in the Online Society Pre-Round screen.

Addressed reported concerns that the power bar may skip back towards ‘0’ on the PS4.

Addressed reported concerns regarding swing timings on PC when using a mouse for non-normal shot types.