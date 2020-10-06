Cyberpunk 2077 Has Officially Gone Gold

CD Projekt Red has finally confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold. This means that development for the game has finished.



Thanks to its open world environment, Cyberpunk 2077 had a very long development cycle. It was announced many years ago, but it’s finally coming out this year.



The original release date for the game was April 16th, 2020. This date then got delayed until September.



Further development for the game was needed and now the game will be released officially on November 19th, 2020. There will be no more release date delays after this!



The game will be available for you to buy on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game will also work on day 1 if you plan on getting a Xbox Series X/S or PS5 console this November.

You can check out new trailers for the game posted below.