F1 2020 1.12 Update Patch Notes Released

Codemasters has now released the latest update patch for F1 2020 today. The full patch notes have been detailed in full.
The 1.12 update for F1 2020 should be available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. It has been noted the same update will be available for Google Stadia very soon.
Codemasters released the full patch notes over on the official F1 website. You can read the full details posted down below.
- Vehicle performance has been updated based on real-life performance (additional details below).
- Livery updates for Ferrari and Red Bull.
- Team-wear updates for Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren.
- Fixed an exploit in time trial and events caused by entering and fast-forwarding an instant replay.
- Fixed an issue that caused a colour mis-match between sponsors on suits, helmets and car liveries on PS4 Pro.
- Fixed an issue that caused the McLaren race-suit to appear broken for the player character in Driver Career.
- Fixed a progression issue in My Team.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer that allowed the player to start a flying lap in qualifying when there is not enough time left in the session.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer that stopped corner-cutting penalties being applied when quitting and re-joining a race after a formation lap.
- Improved texture quality on several customisation items.
- Addressed an FPS issue when re-joining a race
- Title stability improvements.