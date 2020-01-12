F1 2020 1.12 Update Patch Notes Released

Codemasters has now released the latest update patch for F1 2020 today. The full patch notes have been detailed in full.

The 1.12 update for F1 2020 should be available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. It has been noted the same update will be available for Google Stadia very soon.

Codemasters released the full patch notes over on the official F1 website. You can read the full details posted down below.