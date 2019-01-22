F1 2019 1.22 Update Patch Notes Revealed

Codemasters has now released the latest new patch for their racing game called F1 2019.



The new F1 2019 update is version number 1.22 and it’s available now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

The full patch notes were posted over on Codemasters’ blog page. You can read about all of the details posted down below.

General

Radio language option has returned to the advanced audio options screen

Users will now see the speed they set in the speedtrap in practice sessions

Addressed an issue where the camera would reset when the game was started

User is now notified of their progress through a championship on the loading screen

User can now see if they are serving a penalty during a pitstop

Front wing damage threshold has been reduced in practice and qualifying sessions to include minor physical damage

Addressed an issue where the safety car could appear in One-Shot Qualifying in online sessions

Leagues

Addressed an issue where users could not submit results if they didn’t enter qualifying 2 or 3 with saving between sessions enabled

Addressed an issue where a scheduled league could become stuck in an old event

Addressed an issue where a league could become stuck if abandoning a practice or qualifying session with saving between sessions enabled

PC