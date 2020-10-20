Rainbow Six Siege coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Android this week

Microsoft is pleased to announce today that Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for both console and Android on October 22.

Rainbow Six Siege is the critically-acclaimed multiplayer tactical shooter that garnered several awards. It is also one of those most played games on the esports community.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Microsoft:

With a thriving professional eSports scene and a community of over 60 million registered players, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. Creativity and competition are at the heart of this game. With access to dozens of operators, be the hero and choose exactly how you want to approach each challenge you encounter. Through the constant addition of new operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam, Epic Games, and UPlay. A next-gen version is planned for release sometime this year.