F1 2020 1.08 Update Patch Notes Drive Out

Codemasters has now released the latest update to its driving game called F1 2020. The patch number is 1.08.



The new F1 2020 is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.



You can check out the full patch notes posted down below.

Xbox One wheels controls will no longer control the car and camera at the same time.

In Driver Career players with driver moves set to off can now move teams.

In My Team Career the vehicle performance index will correctly update when unprotected upgrades are lost due to a regulation change.

Nvidia DLSS anti aliasing is now available on graphics cards that support it.

Azerbaijan pit building now has correct collision.

Venom Hurricane wheel is now supported on PS4.

Team HQ interviews will now trigger in the second season and beyond.

F1 Championship winner garage celebration will now correctly play.

Championship points are now shown in Classic era.

Fixed a crash in Splitscreen when P1 retires from OSQ.

Multi Function Display now shows New or Used for tyre compounds.

Custom race strategies will no longer under fuel the car in wet weather.

Some sponsor bonuses will no longer incorrectly be awarded for multiple practice or qualifying sessions in addition to the race.

Results of previous seasons which are shorter than your current season will now be displayed correctly.

Fuel Assist will no longer force the player to use Rich mix in the race Strategy Practice Programme.

F1 2020 is available to purchase right now and both physical and digital retailers.