New Next-Gen NBA 2K21 Gameplay Revealed

2K Sports has now released even more footage for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of NBA 2K21. The game is looking great.



The new NBA 2K21 video in question features a match between the Golden State Warriors vs the New Orleans Pelicans. The developers also give commentary to talk more about the new features.



The video itself is 1080p and 60fps. The overall look of the game is very realistic looking.



2K Sports also issued out a press release detailing the new features you can expect to see on PS5 and Xbox Series X. You can look at the details posted down below.

Lightning-Fast Load Times: By utilizing the built-in solid-state drives (SSDs) of the next-gen consoles, NBA 2K21 now features incredibly short load times that get players directly into the action;

The Xbox Series X version of NBA 2K21 is out November 10th. The PS5 version comes out on November 12th in select countries and November 19th everywhere else.