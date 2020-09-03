Super Mario All-Stars now available on SNES-Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo revealed that starting today, members of Nintendo Switch Online can play Super Mario All-Stars via the App.

Super Mario All-Stars is the SNES port made available to play for Nintendo Switch. Membership is required to access classic games via the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

The classic Super NES game that includes upgraded versions of Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2, and Super Mario Bros. 3 with enhanced 16-bit graphics is joining the catalog of games available with Nintendo Switch Online … later today!

Additionally, Nintendo also announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch that features all three classic Super Mario 3D games; Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and both Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2. The good part is, the collection will be released on September 18!