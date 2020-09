Square Enix revealed today that NieR Re[in]carnation for both iOS and Android devices will make its way to North America and Europe.

There’s currently no word as to when the mobile game will be released but according to the App Store, the game will be released on December 23. NieR fans looking forward to playing the game can now pre-register for the Japanese version for both iOS via the App Store and Android via Google Play.

Check out the new trailer below for NieR Re[in]carnation: