NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… gets a release date

Square Enix and developer Toylogic revealed today the release date for the highly-anticipated NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will be released on April 22, 2021 in Japan while North America and Europe will be getting the game on April 23, 2021. When the game launches next year, a White Snow Edition will be released for $159.99, along with the Standard Edition which will include the following:

“Lunar Tear” Collector’s Box

Steelbook® Case – A metal case featuring stunning artwork by Illustrator KODA KAZUMA.

Pin Badge Set – Grimoire Weiss, Grimoire Noir, and Grimoire Rubrum pins presented in a specialized display case. Exclusive to the White Snow Edition.

Script Set – A set of seven books including the content of the spoken script of the game, exclusive to the White Snow Edition. Packaged in a special hard case, featuring unique cover art by character designer Akihiko Yoshida. Available in English only.

Soundtrack CD Set – A two-disc collection – one disc featuring tracks from NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… specifically edited for this set, and a second disc featuring special arrangements, overseen by Keiichi Okabe, of select tracks that are exclusive to the White Snow Edition. The set is presented in a premium Grimoire Weiss-inspired package.

Furthermore, numerous pre-order bonuses are available for each platform:

