Horizon Forbidden West and Sackboy: A Big Adventure Will also Release on PS4

If you were buying a PlayStation 5 to experience Horizon Forbidden West or possibly Sackboy: A Big Adventure, you might want to hold off because these two titles will also release on PlayStation 4. This was revealed, among other things, in a PlayStation Blog post on the upcoming PlayStation 5.

Additionally, we know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times, and we’re happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also launch on PS4. While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch. The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive. PlayStation Blog

Those interested will be able to snag Sackboy: A Big Adventure on Nov. 12, 2020, with Horizon Forbidden West being set for release sometime in 2021.