Full Launch Roster Revealed For Tennis World Tour 2

Publisher NACON and developer Big Ant Studios have now revealed the full launch roster for Tennis World Tour 2 coming out later this year.



The full launch roster will include 38 tennis players. This includes the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and a whole lot more.



You can check out the full roster written down below

Alex De Minaur

Daniil Medvedev

Grigor Dimitrov

Alexander Zverev

David Goffin

Nick Kyrgios

Ashleigh Barty

Denis Shapovalov

Jannik Sinner

Petra Kvitova

Belinda Bencic

Dominic Thiem

John Isner

Rafael Nadal

Benoit Paire

Elina Svitolina

Karen Khachanov

Roberto Bautista Augt

Bianca Andreescu

Fabio Fognini

Kei Nishikori

Roger Federer

Borna Coric

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Kiki Bertens

Stanislas Wawrinka

Caroline Garcia

Francis Tiafoe

Kristina Mladenovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Casper Ruud

Gael Monfils

Kyle Edmund

Cori Gauff

Garbine Muguruza

Madison Keys

If you pre-order Tennis World Tour 2, you can get retired legends such as Marat Safin and Gustavo Kuerten too.



The official Twitter page for the game also announced that more players are to be added to the game as post launch DLC. This game will come with an Annual Pass.



The game will be released on September 24th, 2020 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version is hitting store shelves on October 15th, 2020.