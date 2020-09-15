Full Launch Roster Revealed For Tennis World Tour 2

Publisher NACON and developer Big Ant Studios have now revealed the full launch roster for Tennis World Tour 2 coming out later this year.
The full launch roster will include 38 tennis players. This includes the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and a whole lot more.
You can check out the full roster written down below
- Alex De Minaur
- Daniil Medvedev
- Grigor Dimitrov
- Alexander Zverev
- David Goffin
- Nick Kyrgios
- Ashleigh Barty
- Denis Shapovalov
- Jannik Sinner
- Petra Kvitova
- Belinda Bencic
- Dominic Thiem
- John Isner
- Rafael Nadal
- Benoit Paire
- Elina Svitolina
- Karen Khachanov
- Roberto Bautista Augt
- Bianca Andreescu
- Fabio Fognini
- Kei Nishikori
- Roger Federer
- Borna Coric
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Kiki Bertens
- Stanislas Wawrinka
- Caroline Garcia
- Francis Tiafoe
- Kristina Mladenovic
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Casper Ruud
- Gael Monfils
- Kyle Edmund
- Cori Gauff
- Garbine Muguruza
- Madison Keys
If you pre-order Tennis World Tour 2, you can get retired legends such as Marat Safin and Gustavo Kuerten too.
The official Twitter page for the game also announced that more players are to be added to the game as post launch DLC. This game will come with an Annual Pass.
The game will be released on September 24th, 2020 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version is hitting store shelves on October 15th, 2020.