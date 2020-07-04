Tennis World Tour 2 Serving Out This Year

NACON and Big Ant Studios have jointly announced that they will be releasing Tennis World Tour 2 later this year.



The first Tennis World Tour wasn’t well received, so now the sequel is getting a new developer with Big Ant Studios. This studio is quite busy because it already released AO Tennis 2 earlier this year too.



This sequel promises to be better as they have listened to the feedback for well over 700,000 gamers. The game has been built from the ground up promising to have more realistic animations and faster gameplay.



The game also has Doubles matches which was missing in the first Tennis World Tour game from 2018. More features are posted below as from the official press release.



Tennis World Tour 2 will offer the most comprehensive experience:

the ability to play doubles matches with up to 4 players locally and online, an improved serve system and a new shot timing mechanic Multiple official stadiums, among them the Manuel Santana court in Madrid and the OWL Arena in Halle

the biggest names are all featured this year, including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty Multiple game modes: Career, Quick Match, Online, Tournament, Ranked Match and Tie Break Tens – there’s a format to suit every player

The game will be out this September 2020 for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.