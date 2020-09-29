Demon’s Souls remake getting Digital Deluxe Edition

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer SIE Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games revealed today that Demon’s Souls remake will be getting a Digital Deluxe Edition when it launches later this year.
Demon’s Souls remake Digital Deluxe Edition will retail for $89.99 and will include the following items:
Digital Deluxe Edition
The Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition, available to pre-order today at PlayStation Store for $89.99 / €99.99, includes the full game and additional in-game digital content to prepare you for the ultimate challenge, including:
- Original Soundtrack
- Legendary Hero Soul
- Renowned Warrior Soul
- Storied Warrior Soul
- Red-Eye Knight Armor
- Boletarian Royalty Armor
- Ritual Blade
- Hoplite Shield
- Ring of Longevity
- Preservation Grains
- Phosphorescent Grains
- Bearbug Grains
- Large Hardstone Shard
- Moonlightstone Shard
Additionally, those who pre-order the game digitally from the PlayStation Store will receive the Reaper Scythe weapon, once wielded b y sorcerers who commanded the spirits of the dead. The Reaper Scythe is a pole weapon with a curved blade on one end that is so sharp that they say it can sever your soul from your body. It can mow down many targets in a single blow, but is difficult to handle and requires both strength and dexterity to use.
Demon’s Souls will be available for PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America and Japan.