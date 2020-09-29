Demon’s Souls remake getting Digital Deluxe Edition

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer SIE Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games revealed today that Demon’s Souls remake will be getting a Digital Deluxe Edition when it launches later this year.

Demon’s Souls remake Digital Deluxe Edition will retail for $89.99 and will include the following items:

The Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition, available to pre-order today at PlayStation Store for $89.99 / €99.99, includes the full game and additional in-game digital content to prepare you for the ultimate challenge, including:

Original Soundtrack

Legendary Hero Soul

Renowned Warrior Soul

Storied Warrior Soul

Red-Eye Knight Armor

Boletarian Royalty Armor

Ritual Blade

Hoplite Shield

Ring of Longevity

Preservation Grains

Phosphorescent Grains

Bearbug Grains

Large Hardstone Shard

Moonlightstone Shard

Additionally, those who pre-order the game digitally from the PlayStation Store will receive the Reaper Scythe weapon, once wielded b y sorcerers who commanded the spirits of the dead. The Reaper Scythe is a pole weapon with a curved blade on one end that is so sharp that they say it can sever your soul from your body. It can mow down many targets in a single blow, but is difficult to handle and requires both strength and dexterity to use.

Demon’s Souls will be available for PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America and Japan.