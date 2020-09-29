Demon’s Souls remake getting Digital Deluxe Edition

Demon’s Souls remake getting Digital Deluxe Edition
Pre-Order the game digitally and receive a Reaper Scythe weapon

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer SIE Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games revealed today that Demon’s Souls remake will be getting a Digital Deluxe Edition when it launches later this year.

Demon’s Souls remake Digital Deluxe Edition will retail for $89.99 and will include the following items:

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition, available to pre-order today at PlayStation Store for $89.99 / €99.99, includes the full game and additional in-game digital content to prepare you for the ultimate challenge, including:

  • Original Soundtrack
  • Legendary Hero Soul
  • Renowned Warrior Soul
  • Storied Warrior Soul
  • Red-Eye Knight Armor
  • Boletarian Royalty Armor
  • Ritual Blade
  • Hoplite Shield
  • Ring of Longevity
  • Preservation Grains
  • Phosphorescent Grains
  • Bearbug Grains
  • Large Hardstone Shard
  • Moonlightstone Shard

Additionally, those who pre-order the game digitally from the PlayStation Store will receive the Reaper Scythe weapon, once wielded b y sorcerers who commanded the spirits of the dead. The Reaper Scythe is a pole weapon with a curved blade on one end that is so sharp that they say it can sever your soul from your body. It can mow down many targets in a single blow, but is difficult to handle and requires both strength and dexterity to use.

Demon’s Souls will be available for PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America and Japan.

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo