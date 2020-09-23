Bless Unleashed for PS4 gets a release date

Bandai Namco and developer Round 8 Studio revealed today the release date for the much-awaited PS4 version of Bless Unleashed.

Bless Unleashed will be available for PlayStation 4 on October 22. The game first debuted on Xbox One back in March and a PC version is coming in 2021 via Steam. Fans looking forward to Bless Unleashed can now pre-order the game in several different offerings: Deluxe, Exalted, and the Ultimate Founder’s Packs. The following are the list of things each pack offers:

Deluxe Founder's Pack ($19.99) – Includes a seven-day Head Start, the "Pyreborn" title, the Ivory Unicorn mount, and seven-day Valor Perks.

Exalted Founder's Pack ($39.99) – Includes everything in the Deluxe Founder's Pack plus a 10-day Head Start, the Ironclad Rhino Mount, the Gilded Enforcer Costume set, an additional character slot, 1,000 Lumena (virtual currency) and a 30 day Valor Perks.

Ultimate Founder's Pack ($79.99) – Includes everything in the Deluxe and Exalted Founder's packs with the addition of a 14-day Head Start, the Inferno Stallion Mount, the Crimson Slayer Costume set, the Crimson Slayer Weapons skin set, two additional character slots, 2,000 Lumena, and 90 day Valor Perks.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco: