Bless Unleashed for PS4 gets a release date

Bandai Namco and developer Round 8 Studio revealed today the release date for the much-awaited PS4 version of Bless Unleashed.
Bless Unleashed will be available for PlayStation 4 on October 22. The game first debuted on Xbox One back in March and a PC version is coming in 2021 via Steam. Fans looking forward to Bless Unleashed can now pre-order the game in several different offerings: Deluxe, Exalted, and the Ultimate Founder’s Packs. The following are the list of things each pack offers:
- Deluxe Founder’s Pack ($19.99) – Includes a seven-day Head Start, the “Pyreborn” title, the Ivory Unicorn mount, and seven-day Valor Perks.
- Exalted Founder’s Pack ($39.99) – Includes everything in the Deluxe Founder’s Pack plus a 10-day Head Start, the Ironclad Rhino Mount, the Gilded Enforcer Costume set, an additional character slot, 1,000 Lumena (virtual currency) and a 30 day Valor Perks.
- Ultimate Founder’s Pack ($79.99) – Includes everything in the Deluxe and Exalted Founder’s packs with the addition of a 14-day Head Start, the Inferno Stallion Mount, the Crimson Slayer Costume set, the Crimson Slayer Weapons skin set, two additional character slots, 2,000 Lumena, and 90 day Valor Perks.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco:
Bless Unleashed takes place in the untamed world of Lumios and presents a rich backstory created with hardcore MMO players in mind. The game features deep combo-driven mechanics, player customization, along with cooperative (player-versus-enemy) and competitive (player-versus-player) multiplayer modes.
At launch, the land of Lumios featured 13 zones for players to explore and battle against countless foes within. There are seven powerful Field Bosses scattered across the wilds and 26 Elite Bosses who drop amazing rewards for heroes who can defeat them. Additionally, there are six unique Dungeons to explore, enabling players to truly feel the dangers of Lumios. Players may also engage in battle across eight Arena Challenges and eight Lairs belonging to powerful foes who eagerly wait to dispatch unprepared adventurers.
Developed using Unreal Engine 4, Bless Unleashed brings unparalleled visuals to a fully realized fantasy world, offering one of the most stunning MMORPGs developed specifically for console players. Players adventure across an open persistent world where mythical beasts roam the land and player-versus-player battles can take place at any time.