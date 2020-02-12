Bless Unleashed for Xbox One gets a release date

Bandai Namco and developer Round 8 Studio of Neowiz is pleased to reveal today the release date for the highly-anticipated Bless Unleashed for Xbox One.

Bless Unleashed is an exclusive massive multiplayer online action RPG exclusively for Xbox One that will launch on March 12. The game has been in beta for quite some time and after the long wait, it will finally launch next month.

Gamers looking forward in picking up the game can now pre-order from several available versions below:

Deluxe ($19.99)

Seven-day head start

Founder’s title – Receive exclusive Pyreborn title

Exclusive mount – Cruise on an Ivory Unicorn

Seven-day valor perks – Receive Lumena and in-game buffs

Exalted ($39.99)

10-day head start

Founder’s title – Receive exclusive Pyreborn title

Exclusive mount – Cruise on an Ivory Unicorn

30-day valor perks – Receive Lumena and in-game buffs

Gilded Enforcer costume – Shine with this rare costume

Exclusive rare mount – Lead the charge on a Rhino

1,000 Lumena – Used for the in-game cash shop

One additional character slot – Unlock an extra character slot

Ultimate ($79.99)

15-day head start

Founder’s title – Receive exclusive Pyreborn title

Exclusive mount – Cruise on an Ivory Unicorn

90-day valor perks – Receive Lumena and in-game buffs

Gilded Enforcer costume – Shine with this rare costume

Exclusive rare mount – Lead the charge on a Rhino

2,000 Lumena – Used for the in-game cash shop

Two additional character slot – Unlock two extra character slots

Crimson weapon set – Five exclusive weapon skins

Exclusive legendary mount – Trailblaze with fire and fury

Legendary Crimson Slayer – Slay with this costume

Check out below the Bless Unleashed release date trailer and more:

Bless Unleashed will be available for Xbox One on March 12. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.